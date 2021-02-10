AEGIS Microbe Shield® Surface Protection Treats High-Traffic Surfaces in Major Metro Transit Facilities, Airlines, Schools and Universities

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEGIS Microbe Shield® Surface Protection, technology that provides antimicrobial surface protection for high-touch, high-traffic surfaces, announces it has recently expanded into new categories from partnerships with Sunwing Airlines and Park'N Fly airport shuttle services. Major metro transit authorities, including BART (San Francisco), SEPTA (Philadelphia) and DDOT (Detroit), along with hundreds of apartment, condo and office buildings, schools and universities across the U.S. and Canada have seen successful reduction in antimicrobial growth from AEGIS applications and testing over the past several months.

AEGIS Microbe Shield is a revolutionary, highly-effective and durable antimicrobial technology that protects surfaces by inhibiting the growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew and fungi. The technology offers long-lasting surface protection and is suitable for use in a wide range of surfaces and environments. Backed by more than 40 years of testing, AEGIS has a history of safe use.

"Our customers with facilities that normally see thousands of people a day in high-touch environments trust AEGIS and its heritage of reliability, as well as its recognition by global regulatory authorities," said Colin Dickey, president of Protect Technologies, the exclusive distributor of AEGIS Microbe Shield® in North America. "It has been an honor working with our partners as one part of the strategy to creating cleaner environments and protecting surfaces where we live, work and play."

AEGIS is odorless and colorless and is registered with global regulatory authorities such as Health Canada, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the ECHA.

"Park'N Fly has been laser focused on implementing a comprehensive set of safety measures and protocols to create a clean environment for our valued customers and employees. Applying the AEGIS Microbe Shield at all of our facilities and shuttle busses across Canada is one of the practices we've adopted, along with other stringent sanitary and cleaning protocols we have in place as part of our ParkSafe program," said Todd Faver, chief operating officer at Park'N Fly. "With partners like Aegis, we're doing everything we can to help minimize the growth of a broad spectrum of microbes on the surface."

AEGIS® surface protection and is an aftermarket alternative to permanent antimicrobial built-in protection, which is incorporated into products during manufacturing and becomes an intrinsic part of the product. When topically applied, AEGIS® bonds to the surface and provides excellent long-lasting antimicrobial activity.

About AEGIS®

Backed by more than 40 years of testing, AEGIS® technology has a history of safe use. It is a durable and effective way to control a wide range of microbes, including bacteria, fungi, algae, mold, and mildew on surfaces found in healthcare, educational and public transportation settings. AEGIS Microbe Shield® is a revolutionary, highly-effective quaternary silane based antimicrobial technology that protects surfaces by inhibiting the growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew, and fungi. This technology is a full spectrum liquid antimicrobial suitable for use in a wide range of surfaces and environments. AEGIS® technology has a unique mode of action and is easy to apply on surfaces by either spray or the "wet and wipe" method. Aegis Environmental Management Inc. is the lawful owner of the AEGIS® and AEGIS Microbe Shield® trademarks in Asia, Europe and the U.S.. AEGIS is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.aegismicrobeshield.com.

About Protect Technologies

Protect Technologies Inc., is the exclusive distributor of the Aegis Microbe Shield in the aftercare market in Canada and the USA. Protect also oversees the distribution of Aegis, for the aftercare market, in South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and many other markets around the globe. Protect not only supports the sales and distribution of Aegis, it also has developed a global network of trained applicators, the Protect Pros. For more information, please visit www.protect-technologies.com

SOURCE Aegis Environmental Management Inc.