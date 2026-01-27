Aegis Software Completes Acquisition of Simio

The combination creates a leading provider of end-to-end manufacturing operations management software with advanced planning, AI-powered digital twin simulation, and scenario modeling.

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Software ("Aegis"), a global provider of manufacturing execution and operations software for diverse manufacturing industries, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Simio, a leading provider of Digital Twin Simulation software and Advanced Planning and Scheduling ("APS") to an attractive and resilient set of end-markets. Together, manufacturing operations software powered by glass-box digital twin simulation gives manufacturers command of what happened, what is happening, and what will happen.

Simio has built a reputation as a pioneer in the Simulation and APS spaces, with its use of digital twin processing to help customers gain valuable, real-time insights into their most complex, mission-critical operational workflows. Simio has become a standardized, best-in-class tool for industrial engineers and is uniquely part of the curriculum at more than 500 higher education institutions around the world ensuring that future manufacturing and operations professionals enter the workforce with hands‑on experience using modern digital twin, simulation, and APS technologies.

Jason Spera, Co-Founder and CEO of Aegis, commented, "We are excited to join forces with Simio, expanding our 30-year legacy of pioneering MES software innovation. This acquisition unites cutting-edge solutions under one platform, empowering customers to make mission-critical decisions via access to end-to-end support throughout the manufacturing process. We're grateful to our employees, customers and partners for supporting us through this next chapter of growth."

Preston Thomas, Managing Director of Peak Rock and Board Member of Aegis, said, "Aegis' acquisition of Simio enhances the combined company's ability to serve customers with a differentiated and comprehensive suite of integrated manufacturing solutions, coupled with industry leading simulation and advanced planning and scheduling capabilities. We are confident that this combination will help Aegis grow its solutions to serve over 2,200 factories in their critical operations."

Dennis Pegden, founder of Simio, said, "The Simio team and I have built and refined a differentiated software solution to optimize our customers' manufacturing operations. Our team is proud of the success it has achieved to date and believes that Aegis is the ideal partner as we undertake the next stage of growth. I am thrilled to continue as a shareholder in the Company."

Jared Mason, Managing Director at Peak Rock and Board Member of Aegis, added, "We look forward to partnering with the combined company to achieve its ambitious growth plan and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that expand Aegis' capabilities and product breadth."

ABOUT AEGIS INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE

Founded in 1996, Aegis is a leading provider of MES software and technology solutions for discrete manufacturers across mission-critical end-markets. Aegis' enterprise solution provides a unified backbone across production, quality, materials, and analytics spanning lines, factories, and sites worldwide. Aegis supports more than 2,200 factories in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Manufacturers in aerospace, defense, electronics, medical, and automotive industries rely on Aegis to accelerate product launches, ensure compliance, achieve full traceability, and reduce costs while continuously improving operations. The company is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

ABOUT SIMIO

Founded in 2008, Simio is a global leader in discrete event simulation, digital twin modeling, and advanced planning and scheduling (APS). Simio pioneered technology that transforms how businesses approach critical decisions by enabling the creation of dynamic process digital twins—virtual replicas of operations that evolve with real‑time data and changing conditions. These intelligent models empower organizations to run risk‑free what‑if scenarios, optimize capacity, enhance resilience, and turn uncertainty into actionable insight. Taught in more than 500 universities and trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Simio continues to lead the industry in simulation innovation, helping organizations improve operational performance through intelligent digital twins. Learn more at www.simio.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected]

SOURCE Aegis Industrial Software