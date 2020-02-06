AEgis Technologies Announces New Leadership Roles

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis), Arlington Capital Partner's most recent National Security Platform, announces today several leadership appointments to posture the company for future growth and execution at scale. James Batt, 30-year career in National Security missions, will join the platform as Corporate Executive Vice President for Business Development. Pat Cannon, formerly Vice President of AEgis' Distributed Operations Division, has been promoted to Sector President and General Manager and Lance Cooper, former AEgis strategy executive, will expand and elevate his role as Corporate Senior Vice President of Government Operations.

"We have exciting plans for the AEgis platform and being able to both promote talent from within the organization in Pat and Lance into areas of responsible charge and augment with first class external talent in James to drive our future growth and expansion is phenomenal," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer. "The experience, leadership, and integrity of this team exemplifies that of all our employees and is the foundation of why our teams are known for being our customer's trusted partners for delivering critical mission capability."

In Mr. Batt's role he will have responsibility for overall Platform-wide growth and strategic alignment to the company's markets of focus. Mr. Cannon, in his new role, will be responsible for ensuring flawless customer delivery and organic expansion for the AEgis' Sector programs throughout the United States. Mr. Cooper will head efforts related to advancing the company's interests, competitiveness, and reputation across legislative and congressional influencers driving programmatic expansion through insight on budgetary, acquisition, and legislative alignment.

"At AEgis, our calling is leading the transformation of modern warfare and it's fantastic to be getting off to such a great start." added Moneymaker.

About AEgis Technologies Group

The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis) provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community's hardest challenges. AEgis is an end to end lifecycle partner through R&D, development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow's multi-model and multi-domain warfare.

www.AEgisTG.com

SOURCE AEgis Technologies Group

Related Links

https://aegistg.com

