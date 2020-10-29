AEgis Technologies Group to Join the Formation of BlueHalo in Combination with Applied Technology Associates and Brilligent Solutions

HUNSTVILLE, Ala., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEgis Technologies Group ("AEgis") today announced it's joining the formation of BlueHalo (the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community. BlueHalo, an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company, was formed through the combination of AEgis Technologies including its previously integrated acquisitions Excivity and EMRC Heli ("AEgis"), Applied Technology Associates ("ATA"), and Brilligent Solutions ("Brilligent").

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. The Company is an end-to-end lifecycle partner delivering technical expertise from R&D through deployment. BlueHalo seeks to deliver advanced engineering to address the most complex challenges facing the national security community.

"Changing the landscape of our national security posture and developing capabilities that have never been offered before requires bringing together the highest end products and elite talent. At BlueHalo, our employees will have access to new and impactful programs and missions across the fields of directed energy, radar, SIGINT, laser comm, electro-optics, and complex space systems, as well as investment to accelerate both growth and innovation," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo. "The name BlueHalo speaks to who we are as a company, a global protective ring that shields everything we safeguard most, that unbroken line ensuring our customers retain the advantage in any battlespace, from high above the Earth to deep in cyberspace. It's who we are and who we want to be, a halo, a protector, the light of inspired engineering keeping our Nation safe."

"We are proud to bring together these exceptional companies to form BlueHalo," said David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "BlueHalo will have the capabilities, infrastructure, and resources to rival the largest companies combined with the innovation, responsiveness, and world-class talent to provide superior solutions for our customers' most challenging and complex missions."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

SOURCE BlueHalo

Related Links

http://www.bluehalo.com

