Aegis Ventures Announces Partnership with Nine Health Systems to Build and Deploy Healthtech Solutions

Strategic Alliance of Nine Health Systems Reimagines Healthcare Experience for Patients and Healthcare Workers through the Digital Consortium

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aegis Ventures, a New York-based venture studio, welcomed nine leading health systems as founding members of the Digital Consortium. These health systems will innovate directly with Aegis to co-develop, invest in, and deploy healthtech solutions that address healthcare's most pressing quality, equity, and cost problems, and enable them to better care for the communities they serve, while generating diversified sources of revenue.

The health systems collaborating with Aegis include: Endeavor Health, Indiana University Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Northwell Health, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Sharp HealthCare, and Stanford Health Care. The Digital Consortium's members include many of the nation's most respected health systems. Founding members were selected through a rigorous evaluation process for their demonstrated track records of leadership and innovation in care delivery and quality. Together, they represent over $65 billion in operating revenue, and more than 300,000 employees.

Since its launch in 2020, Aegis Ventures has established a novel approach to how entrepreneurs and health systems collaborate to build and deploy new technologies that improve access, affordability, quality, and sustainability. Aegis's core belief is that health system leaders are best suited to identify opportunities for innovation, and in partnership with entrepreneurs and technologists, to co-develop impactful solutions and drive meaningful adoption. Working closely with the Digital Consortium's founding members, Aegis intends to co-develop an ecosystem of synergistic companies–built for health systems by health systems–that address core clinical and operational pain points. AI and automation coupled with deep healthcare expertise will be a unifying theme across the portfolio.

Dr. John Noseworthy, Emeritus President and CEO of Mayo Clinic, will serve as chairman of the Digital Consortium. In this role, Dr. Noseworthy will work closely with health system partners to leverage the respective strengths and strategic plans of each system, guide the Consortium's strategic direction, and ensure a cohesive approach as new solutions are developed and adopted. Dr. Noseworthy brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role. During his tenure as CEO, Mayo became a leading global hub of healthtech innovation, the world's number-one ranked hospital, and number-one ranked location for destination medicine.

"Health systems must play a central role in designing the next generation of healthtech innovation, and I am honored to serve at the helm of this initiative," said Dr. Noseworthy. "As we embark on this endeavor, our focus is clear – to address the fundamental challenges in healthcare through a unified, innovative approach, and accelerate the translation of ideas into tangible solutions that put patients at the center and address growing burnout among healthcare workers."

The Digital Consortium is grounded in three years of collaboration between Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures. To date, Northwell and Aegis have partnered to build and grow four companies spanning patient engagement, women's health, AI-enabled diagnostics, workflow automation, and emotion analytics. The partnership has proved highly valuable to both partners and has provided a template for health system-led innovation.

"Our collaboration with Aegis Ventures has exemplified what's possible when you combine leading clinical, technology, and business resources to advance healthcare innovation. Together we've fast-tracked the creation of cost-effective, validated solutions that solve important challenges across our enterprise and can now be replicated with health systems across the country. The Digital Consortium harnesses health systems' collective expertise to foster groundbreaking solutions, redefining healthcare delivery for the better," said Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health.

"The partnership between Aegis Ventures and Northwell Health epitomizes the transformative impact that new technologies can have on health system patients and employees," said Aegis Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Partner John Beadle. "At a time of seismic change across the healthtech landscape, we are poised to expand this successful playbook on a larger scale, catalyzing innovation across the nation."

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. The Aegis platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals driven to solve major societal problems. Aegis aims to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis targets the creation of companies that leverage technology to better optimize tradeoffs between quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient empowerment, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Gracyn Shah for Aegis Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE Aegis Venture Partners LLC