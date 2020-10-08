Aegle Therapeutics Announces Award of Grant by U.S. Department of Defense's ("DoD") Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs ("CDMRP") for Development of AGLE-102

BOSTON and MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegle Therapeutics Corporation, a first-in-class biotechnology company developing extracellular vesicles as therapy, today announced that the Company has been awarded a grant by the U.S. DoD's CDMRP to fund the continued development of the Company's product candidate AGLE-102™. The grant will support clinical manufacturing and the completion of a phase 1 clinical study in burn patients.

"The awarding of this grant is an important step in advancing Aegle's AGLE-102 as a potential therapy to treat severe burns," commented Evangelos Badiavas, Aegle's Chief Scientific Officer. "AGLE-102's unique properties and mechanism of action make it a potentially promising choice for clinical evaluation in this area of high unmet medical need."

"We are honored to be selected for this award from the U.S. DoD," said Shelley Hartman, Aegle's Chief Executive Officer. "This grant will enable us to advance the clinical development of AGLE-102 as a potential treatment for both military and civilian burn patients alike."

About Aegle Therapeutics Corporation

Aegle Therapeutics (www.aegletherapeutics.com) is a privately held biotechnology company developing extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, secreted by mesenchymal stem cells as therapy for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, burns and other severe dermatological conditions. Aegle anticipates entering the clinic with AGLE-102 in early 2021.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

