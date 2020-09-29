Aegle Therapeutics Completes $6.5M Series A Financing

BOSTON and MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegle Therapeutics Corporation, a first-in-class biotechnology company developing extracellular vesicles as therapy, today announced the completion of a $6.5M Series A round of financing. Aegle's groundbreaking therapy is initially being developed to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa ("DEB"), a rare pediatric skin blistering disorder. Investors included Tellus BioVentures, New World Angels, DEFTA Healthcare Technologies and DeepWork Capital.

Aegle is also pleased to announce the appointment of Heidi Kempinski as Senior Vice President, Head of Operations. Kempinski brings over 25 years' experience in global drug development to Aegle, most recently at GSK where she served as VP of Business Operations and Strategic Alliances. Prior to GSK, Kempinski was a member of the initial management team at TESARO, Inc., where she established and managed R&D and Technical Operations.

"Heidi is an accomplished leader in drug development," said Shelley Hartman, Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted to welcome her to Aegle as we advance our lead program into manufacturing in preparation for clinical development and position the company to bring this important therapy to patients."

Lonnie Moulder, founding partner of Tellus BioVentures, said, "We are excited to support Aegle Therapeutics at this critical juncture in the company's development. Aegle has built an excellent team with the capability of advancing AGLE-102™, a unique combination of protein therapy, RNA therapy and regenerative medicine, into the forefront of cell-free therapy."

About Aegle Therapeutics Corporation

Aegle Therapeutics (www.aegletherapeutics.com) is a privately held biotechnology company developing extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, secreted by mesenchymal stem cells as therapy for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and other severe dermatological conditions. Aegle anticipates entering the clinic with AGLE-102 in early 2021.

