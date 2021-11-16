Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Hunter C. Smith to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Hunter C. Smith to its board of directors. Mr. Smith currently serves as the chief financial officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

"We are excited to welcome Hunter to our board of directors and to the Aeglea family," said Anthony Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. "Hunter brings a wealth of experience as a biotech leader including corporate strategy, global commercial planning and product launches. His addition to our board will bring valuable experience and input as we further our mission to bring human enzyme therapies to people living with rare metabolic diseases."

"I'm excited to be joining the board of Aeglea, particularly as the company is on the cusp of pivotal data from its trial for its Arginase 1 Deficiency program next month," said Mr. Smith. "I look forward to working with existing board members and the Aeglea team as they advance Aeglea toward becoming a commercial-stage company while continuing to realize the immense potential of its human enzyme therapy pipeline."

Mr. Smith's roles at biopharma companies include senior-level leadership, corporate strategy and financial oversight of commercial operations. Mr. Smith has served as the chief financial officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals since 2017 and served as interim chief executive officer from March to July 2020. Prior to joining Rhythm, Mr. Smith was vice president, finance and chief financial officer of Celgene Corporation's inflammation and immunology business unit where he provided financial and strategic leadership for the global launch of Otezla®. Prior to Celgene, Mr. Smith held roles of increasing responsibility at Bunge Limited. He holds an M.B.A in finance from NYU's Stern School of Business and a B.A. in history, with honors, from Northwestern University.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The company began dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in June 2021. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize, pegzilarginase, recognize milestone and royalty payments from our agreement with Immedica, cash forecasts, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, timing and results of meetings with regulators, the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical trials, success in our collaborations, the potential addressable markets of our product candidates and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

www.aegleabio.com

