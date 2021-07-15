Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Jim Kastenmayer as General Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Jim Kastenmayer, Ph.D., J.D., as general counsel.

"With his broad experience at both big pharma and emerging biotech and a strong intellectual property background, Jim brings a depth of experience that will be valuable as we advance our two clinical programs and evolve to a commercial-stage company," said Anthony Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. "I'm pleased to welcome Jim to the Aeglea team and look forward to working with him closely as we continue to execute on our corporate strategy."

Mr. Kastenmayer joins Aeglea from Viela Bio, where, as general counsel, he provided strategic guidance and legal advice including advising the company in connection with the FDA approval and launch of Uplizna® as well as the company's acquisition by Horizon Therapeutics. Prior to Viela Bio, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca including global legal director, where he advised on commercialization and market access strategies, collaboration agreements and handled legal proceedings, as well as senior patent director, accountable for delivering global IP estates for small and large molecule therapies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kastenmayer served as IP counsel at MedImmune, and as an Associate at an IP boutique firm. Mr. Kastenmayer earned a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, a Ph.D. in biochemistry and cell & molecular biology from Michigan State University and a B.A. in biology from the University of Virginia and is a registered patent attorney.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a strong team, particularly at this pivotal time as we prepare for Phase 3 data later this year and advance our second program through the clinic," said Mr. Kastenmayer. "I believe Aeglea has the science, strategy and personnel in place to deliver on its mission of having an impact on the lives of patients with rare metabolic diseases and I look forward to being part of the journey."

