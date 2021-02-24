Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Sara Brownstein to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Sara Brownstein to its board of directors. Ms. Brownstein serves as a principal at Baker Bros. Advisors LP.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sara to our board of directors at this important stage in Aeglea's evolution as we work towards several important milestones for the company – including topline data from our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and dosing the first patient in our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria," said Anthony Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. "Sara brings a broad and distinct perspective from more than a decade of life science investing and company building. Her experience and acumen are a valuable addition to our Board, as we move closer to our goal of delivering impactful medicines for patients living with rare metabolic diseases."

Prior to joining Baker Bros. Advisors LP, Ms. Brownstein worked for Goldman, Sachs & Co. Ms. Brownstein graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology, obtaining a BAS in Biomedical Science (School of Engineering and Applied Science) and a B.S. in Economics (Wharton School). She currently serves on the board of directors of Levo Therapeutics, Inc.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the potential addressable markets of our product candidates, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, timing and results of meetings with regulators, the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical trials, success in our collaborations, our cash forecasts, and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

