Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Multiple Conferences in September 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in the following medical and investor conferences:

Investor Meetings

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference , September 9

, H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference , September 13

, 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27

Medical Conferences

International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society annual congress (MDS Virtual Congress 2021) , September 17 - 22

, 50th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting, September 29 - October 2

At both the MDS Virtual Congress and the CNS Annual Meeting, a poster presentation will outline a subset analysis from the Company's previously reported Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 open label extension studies of pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D). In the poster, analysis of gait kinematics and spasticity was completed using video compilations.

To access live and/or archived Investor Conference webcasts, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of Company webcasts is archived on the website for 30 days following presentations.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Company began dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in June 2021. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

www.aegleabio.com

