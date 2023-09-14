Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("Aeglea") (Nasdaq: AGLE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2023 Immunology & Inflammation Virtual Summit.

Chief Operating Officer Cameron Turtle, DPhil, will be speaking at a fireside chat amongst leading public and private biotech companies in the Immunology and Inflammation space on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 11:00 am to 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time. Online streaming of the chat will be available.

Participants can view the webcast through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel82/agle/2058441

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

In June 2023, Aeglea completed the asset acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. and shifted its disease focus to IBD. Aeglea is advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of IBD. The approaches combine novel antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision immunology approaches to maximize efficacy, safety, and convenience of treatments for IBD. The company's portfolio includes potentially best-in-class antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Forward-Looking Statements

