Aegon AM welcomes affordable housing veteran Luke Harms to its LIHTC team

Harms will lead investor relations and build upon Aegon AM's 35+ year track record in LIHTC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) announced that affordable housing veteran Luke Harms has joined its Real Assets US Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) team as Senior Director, LIHTC Investor Relations. Harms is responsible for capital raising, as well as growing and managing investor relationships. Prior to joining Aegon AM, Harms was at Nationwide for over 18 years, where he led the firm's LIHTC fund management, investor relations, and asset management teams.

Luke Harms, Senior Director, LIHTC Investor Relations

"Since 1987, Aegon AM's Real Assets LIHTC business has deployed over $5 billion in tax credit equity and helped develop over 137,000 units of affordable housing," said Karen Panariello, Head of LIHTC Investments. "We have a robust and highly experienced team, and with the addition of Luke, we now have 32 professionals in the tax credit group. Luke will work closely with me and his colleagues to continue building our LIHTC portfolio on behalf of our institutional non-affiliated clients and insurance company affiliates."

"I'm very excited to join a firm that has been active in the LIHTC business since 1987," added Harms. "I see this as a great opportunity for me to build upon my experience while helping grow LIHTC investor relations and support our client base."

Harms holds a BA degree in Economics from Ohio State University and is also the current Treasurer of the Affordable Housing Investors Council (AHIC).

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is comprised of active global investors. Our approximately 385 investment professionals manage and advise on assets of $337 billion for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations (as of March 31, 2024).

We organize our investment capabilities around four focused investment platforms where we have extensive asset-class expertise: Fixed Income, Real Assets, Equities and Multi-Asset & Solutions. Each platform has dedicated teams and is committed to maximizing their specialist areas.

Across platforms, we share a common belief in fundamental, research-driven active management, underpinned by effective risk management. Our investment platforms have the flexibility to organize their resources and processes to best suit their area of focus.

We are a global business: Our approximately 1,160 employees work across Europe, the Americas and Asia. We invest globally and serve clients locally. For more information about Aegon Asset Management, visit www.aegonam.com .

Disclosures

Data as of March 31, 2024.

This material is provided by Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) as general information and is intended exclusively for institutional and wholesale investors, as well as professional clients (as defined by local laws and regulation) and other Aegon AM stakeholders. This document is for informational purposes only in connection with the marketing and advertising of products and services, and is not investment research, advice or a recommendation. It shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation to buy any investment nor shall any offer of products or services be made to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. All investments contain risk and may lose value. Any opinions, estimates, or forecasts expressed are the current views of the author(s) at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which are based on Aegon AM's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events, based on information currently available. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. No guarantee is being made that stated outcomes will be achieved.

The following Aegon affiliates are collectively referred to herein as Aegon Asset Management: Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (Aegon AM US), Aegon USA Realty Advisors, LLC (Aegon RA), Aegon Asset Management UK plc (Aegon AM UK), and Aegon Investment Management B.V. (Aegon AM NL). Each of these Aegon Asset Management entities is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon Ltd.

Aegon AM UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 144267) and is additionally a registered investment adviser with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Aegon AM US and Aegon RA are both US SEC registered investment advisers. Aegon AM NL is registered with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets as a licensed fund management company and on the basis of its fund management license is also authorized to provide individual portfolio management and advisory services in certain jurisdictions. Aegon AM NL has also entered into a participating affiliate arrangement with Aegon AM US.

©2024 Aegon Asset Management or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Aegon Asset Management