Aegon Asset Management appoints Alexia Gottschalch head of client strategy

Based in New York, Gottschalch will report directly to Aegon AM's chief investment officer real assets Scott Coté.

Gottschalch has over 25 years' experience in financial services. She joins Aegon AM from Invesco where she held a number of senior roles, lastly as managing director head of outsourced CIO, responsible for creating and implementing an outsourced CIO strategy.

Previous roles have included head of real estate client strategy / business development at JP Morgan where she created and managed a capital strategy for its $70 billion global real estate business, and global head of capital markets at Grosvenor, where she expanded its investor relations and product development capabilities.

Commenting on the appointment, Coté said, "We are extremely excited to have Alexia join our platform. She has extensive experience in the real assets market in the US and Europe, having led teams in London, The Hague, New York, Copenhagen and Munich, which should prove invaluable as we look to continue to build our real assets platform on the global stage."

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is comprised of active global investors. Our 380 investment professionals manage and advise on assets of $408 billion (as of June 30, 2020) for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations.

We organize our investment capabilities around four focused investment platforms where we have extensive asset-class expertise: fixed income, real assets, equities and multi-asset & solutions. Each platform has dedicated teams, organized globally and committed to maximizing their specialist areas. These platforms are supported by teams dedicated to responsible investing and multi-management.

By organizing our investment teams globally, we work to harness our expertise and research resources across regional boundaries. We believe this enhances our performance potential and helps provide better investment outcomes for clients.

Across platforms, we share a common belief in fundamental, research-driven active management, underpinned by effective risk management and a commitment to responsible investment. Our investment platforms have the flexibility to organize their resources and processes to best suit their area of focus.

We are a global business: Our 1,200 employees work across Europe, the Americas and Asia. We invest globally and serve clients locally.

For more information about Aegon Asset Management, visit www.aegonam.com

