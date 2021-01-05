Aegon Asset Management appoints Head of Inclusion & Diversity

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management has appointed Lindsay Hudson as Head of Inclusion & Diversity. In a new role for the business, Hudson will engage internally on I&D issues, and advocate for change externally. Hudson joined the firm on January 4, 2021.

Based in the UK, with global responsibility for inclusion and diversity across Aegon AM, Hudson will report to Jane Daniel, Global Chief Risk & Compliance Officer & I&D Ambassador at Aegon AM. Hudson's appointment will also see her become a member of the firm's Senior Management Group, working closely with Aegon AM's Management Board.

Hudson joins Aegon AM from Invesco where she was EMEA Head of Diversity & Inclusion since 2018, establishing the company's extensive I&D program. Previously, she worked as EMEA Operations Governance Manager at Invesco from 2015. Hudson also worked at discretionary management business Courtiers Investment Services for 10 years as Head of Acquisitions and most recently as Head of Sales & Operations. She has also held various roles during her 10 years at Perpetual Unit Trust Management, including involvement in the integration of the Perpetual and Invesco businesses.

Hudson is a steering committee member of cross-company initiative the Diversity Project, which promotes diversity in the investment industry and is an active participant in the Investment Association and the Women In Finance Charter.

Commenting on the appointment, Daniel said, "We are committed to embracing inclusion and diversity and affecting positive, enduring change. Becoming more inclusive and diverse is not only a key objective for our business but a duty to the societies in which we live and work."

"By establishing this new role, we ensure dedicated resource and co-ordination for our inclusion and diversity agenda, internally and externally, and underscore the importance of inclusion and diversity to our organization. Ensuring we create a strategic and consistent approach to all inclusion and diversity initiatives will accelerate our efforts and also serve to boost and expand on the significant work of our inclusion and diversity teams to date. I would like to congratulate Lindsay on her appointment, and warmly welcome her to Aegon Asset Management."

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is comprised of active global investors. Our 380 investment professionals manage and advise on assets of $408 billion (as of June 30, 2020) for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations.

We organize our investment capabilities around four focused investment platforms where we have extensive asset-class expertise: fixed income, real assets, equities and multi-asset & solutions. Each platform has dedicated teams, organized globally and committed to maximizing their specialist areas. These platforms are supported by teams dedicated to responsible investing and multi-management.

By organizing our investment teams globally, we work to harness our expertise and research resources across regional boundaries. We believe this enhances our performance potential and helps provide better investment outcomes for clients.

Across platforms, we share a common belief in fundamental, research-driven active management, underpinned by effective risk management and a commitment to responsible investment. Our investment platforms have the flexibility to organize their resources and processes to best suit their area of focus.

We are a global business: Our 1,200 employees work across Europe, the Americas and Asia. We invest globally and serve clients locally.

