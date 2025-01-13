AEKE K1 Crowdfunding Campaign Surpasses $1 Million, Exceeding Goal by 120%

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEKE is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its recent crowdfunding campaign for the AEKE K1, a revolutionary smart gym solution. The campaign surpassed expectations, raising over $1 million, which is the first one achieved the milestone of home gym category ever. This remarkable achievement underscores the growing demand for innovative fitness solutions and sets the stage for AEKE's ambitious plans to expand globally.

As the campaign draws to a close, AEKE's co-founder expressed heartfelt gratitude to all backers and shared exciting future plans. "We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our backers. This success is a testament to the AEKE K1's unique offerings and the team's hard work. As we move forward, this will serve as a catalyst to expand our reach into the global market," said Loong, COO of AEKE. "Post-campaign, we plan to launch sales on our official website, Amazon, and through offline channels, with the retail price set at $3,699."

The AEKE K1 is poised to revolutionize home fitness with its cutting-edge AI features, including automatic folding for space-saving and instant posture correction. These features ensure a personalized workout experience without the burden of a monthly subscription, making fitness more accessible and sustainable for everyone.

The highly anticipated AEKE K1 will be available to customers worldwide, with the first batch of shipments scheduled for February 2025. The official launch on the AEKE website and Amazon is set for mid-May 2025, marking a significant milestone in AEKE's mission to deliver innovative fitness solutions to every home.

Current user feedback highlights the product's standout features, such as the big mirror 4K screen, 6D analysis, folding mat, and compact design. Enthusiasts have praised the AI integration, which provides a virtual personal trainer that offers real-time feedback and tailored workouts. Users are particularly enthusiastic about the AI form correction feature, enhancing both safety and effectiveness during workouts.

AEKE has taken user suggestions to heart, considering enhance the AI feature for more personalized exercise, and compatibility with smart fitness products, like apple watch etc.

. The company's commitment to continuous innovation and improvement remains steadfast as it listens to valuable customer input.

With the AEKE K1 poised for global release, the future looks promising for those seeking to elevate their fitness routines. The revolutionary smart gym is designed to fit seamlessly into any home, offering a modern, space-saving solution that doesn't compromise on style or functionality.

For more details and updates, visit aeke.com or follow AEKE on Facebook and Instagram.

About AEKE

Founded in 2022, AEKE is a leading innovator in AI-driven fitness solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing home workouts. With a team of over 200 industrial sports scientists, hardware engineers, and AI experts, AEKE combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver the most intelligent and effective fitness experience.

