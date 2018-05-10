AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report
April 2018













April

YTD - April

Beginning
Inventory

2018

2017

%Chg

2018

2017

%Chg

Apr 2018

2WD Farm Tractors









< 40 HP

18,184

18,250

-0.4

44,596

44,332

0.6

93,816

40 < 100 HP

5,775

5,379

7.4

17,304

16,939

2.2

34,639

100+ HP

1,855

2,002

-7.3

5,446

5,775

-5.7

8,472

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

25,814

25,631

0.7

67,346

67,046

0.4

136,927

4WD Farm Tractors

233

228

2.2

711

684

3.9

637

Total Farm Tractors

26,047

25,859

0.7

68,057

67,730

0.5

137,564

Self-Prop Combines

507

319

58.9

1,227

1,012

21.2

911

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: http://www.aem.org/MarketInfo/Stats/AgTractorCombine/.  

Attention media: to speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Pat Monroe at pmonroe@aem.org.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aem-united-states-ag-tractor-and-combine-report-april-2018-300646551.html

