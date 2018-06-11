AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2018

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report
May 2018












May

YTD - May

Beginning
Inventory

2018

2017

%Chg

2018

2017

%Chg

May 2018

2WD Farm Tractors








< 40 HP

21,078

17,547

20.1

65,764

61,879

6.3

91,869

40 < 100 HP

5,797

5,425

6.9

23,116

22,363

3.4

34,666

100+ HP

1,525

1,268

20.3

6,971

7,043

-1.0

8,366

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

28,400

24,240

17.2

95,851

91,285

5.0

134,901

4WD Farm Tractors

174

185

-5.9

885

869

1.8

646

Total Farm Tractors

28,574

24,425

17.0

96,736

92,154

5.0

135,547

Self-Prop Combines

323

213

51.6

1,550

1,225

26.5

858

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: http://www.aem.org/MarketInfo/Stats/AgTractorCombine/.  

Attention media: to speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Pat Monroe at pmonroe@aem.org.

