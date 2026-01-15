Aembit Announces Agenda and Speaker Lineup for NHIcon 2026 on Agentic AI Security

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aembit today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for NHIcon 2026: The Rise of Agentic AI Security , a virtual conference scheduled for Jan. 27. The second-annual event will examine the technical, operational, and security challenges emerging as agentic artificial intelligence systems enter enterprise environments.

NHIcon 2026 will feature keynote addresses from Phil Venables, partner at Ballistic Ventures and former chief information security officer (CISO) at Goldman Sachs and Google Cloud; Misam Abbas, staff AI engineer and technical lead for generative AI safety at LinkedIn; and Jason Clinton, deputy CISO at Anthropic.

The program brings together practitioners from a broad range of enterprise and technology organizations, with speakers representing companies including Pinterest, Dolby, Walmart, Snowflake, IBM, and others actively working with agentic AI.

NHIcon 2026 is presented by Aembit, with community partnership support from the Cloud Security Alliance and the Identity Defined Security Alliance. Event sponsors are GitGuardian, Silverfort, WitnessAI, and Entro.

The agenda includes more than 20 practitioner-led sessions reflecting how AI systems are being designed, assessed, deployed, and secured in practice. Topics include large language model evaluation, agent behavior, techniques for controlling secrets usage, platform telemetry and investigative visibility, the OWASP Top 10 for agentic AI, MCP adoption challenges, and the limits of existing frameworks as autonomy increases.

Clinton of Anthropic will deliver the closing keynote, addressing security considerations associated with "frontier-scale" AI systems, including observations on AI-enabled nation-state activity and the implications of continued model scaling for security operations, engineering practices, and the software development lifecycle. Due to the nature of the material discussed, this session will not be recorded.

In addition to individual sessions, NHIcon 2026 will feature a cross-industry CISO panel examining how security leaders are establishing guardrails for agentic AI as accountability models shift and standards remain unsettled. Panelists will discuss approaches to risk assessment, responsibility, and enforcement in environments where autonomous systems act

The program also includes a "Lightning Talk Lunch" featuring six ten-minute presentations of concise instruction and immediately applicable techniques. Live discussion and opportunities for attendee interaction are incorporated throughout the program, including interactive challenges with prizes.

"Organizations are encountering agentic systems that behave in ways earlier security models did not anticipate," said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. "NHIcon creates a forum for practitioners to compare experience, test assumptions, better understand how these systems change long-standing security expectations, and leave with guidance they can apply directly."

Registration for NHIcon 2026 is free and available at NHIcon.com .

Aembit is the identity and access management platform for agentic AI and workloads. It enforces access based on identity, context, and centrally managed policies, giving organizations a singular place to control access risk from AI agents, automate credential management, and accelerate AI adoption. With Aembit, enterprises can confidently control access to sensitive resources across all the workloads that power their business. Users can visit aembit.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

