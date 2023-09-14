Aembit Becomes First Workload IAM Company to Achieve SOC 2 Compliance

Milestone Reinforces Company's Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aembit , the Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM) company, today announced it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit, performed by Sensiba .

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a voluntary audit that assesses controls in areas such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type I report evaluates whether a service organization's system design aligns with these trust services criteria.

Aembit is the first Workload IAM company to achieve SOC 2 compliance, signifying that it has met rigorous industry standards. This affirmation underscores Aembit's commitment to robust company oversight, meticulous data handling processes, and stringent security protocols for managing customer data.

"At a time when data breaches and unauthorized access events are increasingly common, our SOC 2 compliance serves as a robust indicator of Aembit's unwavering dedication to security and risk management, ensuring that our customers' sensitive information is always safeguarded," said Aembit Co-Founder and CEO David Goldschlag. "For a Workload IAM company like ours, SOC 2 compliance is not just a badge to display, but an operational necessity that enables us to provide highly secure and reliable services."

Helping customers manage identities and access rights is particularly crucial, as applications, APIs, and databases constitute an organization's critical infrastructure.

"Our SOC 2 compliance gives our customers the confidence that critical data is managed in a fully secure environment, with the controls, procedures, and policies necessary to prevent unauthorized access and data loss," said Kevin Sapp, co-founder and CTO of Aembit. "This achievement makes us a more trusted partner for businesses looking for secure, compliant, and dependable Workload IAM solutions."

Aembit's SOC 2 Type I report contained no "noted exceptions" and was therefore issued a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba. Aembit is on track for SOC 2 Type II compliance, which attests to the operating effectiveness of an organization's internal controls over a period, typically three to 12 months.

