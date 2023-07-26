Aembit Secures New Strategic Investment from Okta Ventures

News provided by

Aembit

26 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Series seed extended to unite companies' efforts in bringing Identity and Access Management to enterprise workloads

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aembit, the Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that lets DevOps and security teams discover, manage, enforce, and audit access between workloads, today announced a strategic investment by Okta Ventures. Okta's investment is an extension of Aembit's previously announced seed funding led by Ballistic Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures. In addition to funding, Aembit will work with Okta on a technical integration and a joint go-to-market strategy. This relationship will bring Okta customers a complete strategy for managing their entire portfolio of identities: user, customer, and workload.

Continue Reading
The seed extension helps further unite the companies’ efforts in bringing Identity and Access Management to enterprise workloads.
The seed extension helps further unite the companies’ efforts in bringing Identity and Access Management to enterprise workloads.

"I firmly believe that we're in the age of identity, and it's creating a significant change in how applications are built and secured," said David Goldschlag, CEO and co-founder of Aembit. "Just like IAM hardens access for users and allows security-minded professionals to be more strategic about their posture, Workload IAM allows security, DevOps, and development teams to accelerate growth and innovation while more easily managing the risk in distributed applications. We are excited to be partnering with Okta Ventures to bring Aembit's Workload IAM approach to the enterprise."

Enterprise applications are becoming more distributed, and they include software the enterprise develops, along with databases, cloud APIs, and APIs from customers and partners. Despite this complexity, many companies today still rely on secrets and secret managers for workload-to-workload access. But those secrets are brittle, hard to manage, and don't allow you to create, enforce, and audit workload access policies. Furthermore, while workloads have identities just like users do, the technical means and workflows to manage them are radically different.

To solve this, Aembit has pioneered the first SaaS service for Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM). Aembit provides the ability to identify workloads based on a range of characteristics and define policies that determine their access rights. Aembit also eliminates static workload identity secrets, alleviates the need for developers to code workload-to-workload auth, and makes it easy for DevOps to centralize visibility and control. Aembit lets DevOps manage access, not secrets. 

"Both Okta and Aembit have taken an identity-first view of the world and consider modern identity and access management as a fundamental capability for enterprises to secure their data, their business, and by extension their customers," said Austin Arensberg, senior director from Okta Ventures. "Workload Identity is the next frontier in that challenge, and we look forward to jointly securing all the identities that a business deals with across its organization." 

Enterprises can learn more and begin using Aembit for free at www.aembit.io.

Contacts

Okta:
Kyrk Storer
kyrk.storer@okta.com

Aembit:
Apurva Dave
[email protected]aembit.io

About Aembit

Aembit is the Workload Identity Platform that lets DevOps and security teams discover, manage, enforce, and audit access between workloads. Aembit provides seamless and secure access from your workloads to the services they depend on, like APIs, databases, and cloud resources, while simplifying application development and delivery. DevOps teams can secure their workloads with Aembit for free at aembit.io. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Okta Ventures

Okta Ventures (www.okta.com/okta-ventures) invests and supports companies creating cutting edge technologies focused on identity, security, privacy. As the leading identity cloud, Okta Ventures provides unique access to Okta's extensive APIs, technologies and engineering expertise while supporting portfolio companies' GTM and brand awareness.

SOURCE Aembit

Also from this source

Cybersecurity Startup Aembit Launches With $16.6M in Total Funding to Bring Identity-First Security to Workloads

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.