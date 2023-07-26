Aembit Secures New Strategic Investment from Okta Ventures

Series seed extended to unite companies' efforts in bringing Identity and Access Management to enterprise workloads

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aembit, the Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that lets DevOps and security teams discover, manage, enforce, and audit access between workloads, today announced a strategic investment by Okta Ventures. Okta's investment is an extension of Aembit's previously announced seed funding led by Ballistic Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures. In addition to funding, Aembit will work with Okta on a technical integration and a joint go-to-market strategy. This relationship will bring Okta customers a complete strategy for managing their entire portfolio of identities: user, customer, and workload.

The seed extension helps further unite the companies’ efforts in bringing Identity and Access Management to enterprise workloads.

"I firmly believe that we're in the age of identity, and it's creating a significant change in how applications are built and secured," said David Goldschlag, CEO and co-founder of Aembit. "Just like IAM hardens access for users and allows security-minded professionals to be more strategic about their posture, Workload IAM allows security, DevOps, and development teams to accelerate growth and innovation while more easily managing the risk in distributed applications. We are excited to be partnering with Okta Ventures to bring Aembit's Workload IAM approach to the enterprise."

Enterprise applications are becoming more distributed, and they include software the enterprise develops, along with databases, cloud APIs, and APIs from customers and partners. Despite this complexity, many companies today still rely on secrets and secret managers for workload-to-workload access. But those secrets are brittle, hard to manage, and don't allow you to create, enforce, and audit workload access policies. Furthermore, while workloads have identities just like users do, the technical means and workflows to manage them are radically different.

To solve this, Aembit has pioneered the first SaaS service for Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM). Aembit provides the ability to identify workloads based on a range of characteristics and define policies that determine their access rights. Aembit also eliminates static workload identity secrets, alleviates the need for developers to code workload-to-workload auth, and makes it easy for DevOps to centralize visibility and control. Aembit lets DevOps manage access, not secrets.

"Both Okta and Aembit have taken an identity-first view of the world and consider modern identity and access management as a fundamental capability for enterprises to secure their data, their business, and by extension their customers," said Austin Arensberg, senior director from Okta Ventures. "Workload Identity is the next frontier in that challenge, and we look forward to jointly securing all the identities that a business deals with across its organization."

Enterprises can learn more and begin using Aembit for free at www.aembit.io .

Contacts

Okta:

Kyrk Storer

kyrk.storer@okta.com

Aembit:

Apurva Dave

[email protected]aembit.io

About Aembit

Aembit is the Workload Identity Platform that lets DevOps and security teams discover, manage, enforce, and audit access between workloads. Aembit provides seamless and secure access from your workloads to the services they depend on, like APIs, databases, and cloud resources, while simplifying application development and delivery. DevOps teams can secure their workloads with Aembit for free at aembit.io . Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Okta Ventures

Okta Ventures ( www.okta.com/okta-ventures ) invests and supports companies creating cutting edge technologies focused on identity, security, privacy. As the leading identity cloud, Okta Ventures provides unique access to Okta's extensive APIs, technologies and engineering expertise while supporting portfolio companies' GTM and brand awareness.

SOURCE Aembit