FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (AEOE) Board Member, Diana Rohini LaVigne received Assemblymember Alex Lee's Unsung Hero award today at the Fremont Downtown Event Center to an audience of 300+ community leaders, elected officials, and awardee supporters.

Diana Rohini LaVigne Full Shot (AEOE Board Member & California Naturalist) Diana Rohini LaVigne Head Shot (AEOE Board Member & California Naturalist)

The Unsung Heroes Awards are given to individuals that tirelessly serve the community selflessly. Diana Rohini has a long history of working with the community to get kids out into nature. She helps families with small kids, through group-led camping trips in the bay area, exploring and discovering nature and the great outdoors. Over the past 20 years of hosting camping trips, 3,500+ campers have participated in her camping trips which are geared towards BIPOC communities and are LGBTQ+ inclusive. With 25+ years of journalism/communications experience, she was the Chief Communications Officer for the health department, served as ED for several non-profit organizations, and held corporate leadership positions. With a BA from Harvard University and MA from Hebrew University, she has 500+ published articles. She's received several awards for her work, including the Distinguished Service Award by the California Legislature Assembly, Certificate of Recognition by the California State Senate, and Event Chair of the Year Award. She lived in the Middle East and Africa and traveled extensively in Antarctica, Australia, Asia, and Europe. She has been a speaker and emcee for hundreds of events. As a certified California Naturalist and Environmental and Outdoor educator, she focuses on efforts to get youth and BIPOC families into nature. Diana Rohini uses her platform to work within the intersection between youth, nature, and health.

"Diana Rohini LaVigne is receiving the 2023 Unsung Hero award in celebration of everything she does to serve our community with special appreciation for her dedicated efforts (in) helping families experience nature by leading group camping trips that nurture a love for natural spaces for young people in our community. Congratulations, and thank you for all that you do!" reads Assemblymember Lee's recognition.

"Congratulations to Diana Rohini for her commitment to the community and receiving this well-deserved award. On behalf of the Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education, we thank the Assemblymember Alex Lee for recognizing the impact Diana Rohini has in her community, and throughout the state," said Estrella Risinger, Executive Director, AEOE.

Diana Rohni added, "I am so honored to receive this prestigious award from an outstanding elected official, Assemblymember Alex Lee. While I don't work in the community for the accolades, it is exciting to receive this award. I look forward to continuing efforts to move the needle forward in environmental education. My wish is to get all kids out into nature exploring more."

To learn more about Diana Rohini and/or AEOE's work, please visit the AEOE website at: www.aeoe.org or on her social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn) @DianaRohini.

Contact: Diana Rohini LaVigne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (408) 667-1817

SOURCE Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education (AEOE)