AEON Expands the Settlement Layer for the Agentic Economy Across Latin America with Colombia Launch

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the settlement layer built for the agentic economy, has expanded its payment infrastructure into Colombia by integrating Bre-B, the country's national instant payment network. The expansion enables crypto holders to pay merchants across Colombia by scanning Bre-B QR codes, while merchants receive seamless settlement in Colombian Pesos (COP).

Available through AEON Pay, users can complete payments using direct on-chain transfers, balances in AEON Wallet, or supported payment ecosystems including Binance Wallet, Bitget Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, TokenPocket, KuCoin, and Bybit. Behind every transaction, AEON automatically settles merchants in local fiat currency, allowing businesses to continue operating with familiar payment infrastructure while opening their checkout experience to crypto users.

Developed by the Banco de la República, Bre-B is Colombia's national instant payment system designed to unify real-time transfers and QR payments across banks and digital wallets. As the country's interoperable payment standard continues rolling out nationwide, integrating Bre-B allows AEON to connect crypto payments directly to the payment experience that Colombian consumers and merchants increasingly rely on every day.

Colombia marks another milestone in AEON's continued expansion across Latin America, following its growing payment network throughout Southeast Asia and Africa. Through Telegram MiniApps, wallet dApps, and exchange integrations, AEON Pay now supports payments at more than 50 million merchants and 10,000+ global brands, including McDonald's, Pizza Hut, UNIQLO, and countless local businesses, making crypto spending increasingly accessible in everyday commerce.

As AI agents evolve from information assistants into autonomous economic participants, access to local payment infrastructure is becoming a foundational requirement for real-world commerce. Every new payment network integrated into AEON extends the settlement layer that enables both users and future AI agents to transact seamlessly through the payment methods already embedded in local economies.

Whether purchasing digital services, paying subscriptions, booking transportation, or completing retail purchases, AI agents will need to interact with the same local payment systems that people use today. By connecting crypto assets to payment methods like Bre-B while automatically settling merchants in local fiat currencies, AEON is building the infrastructure that enables AI agents to transact seamlessly across countries without requiring merchants to change how they operate. As AEON continues expanding across Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and beyond, every new local payment integration broadens the real-world reach of the settlement layer powering the agentic economy.

About AEON

AEON is building a native settlement infrastructure for the agentic economy, specifically designed to eliminate three major friction points traditional finance networks pose for agent collaboration: fee overhead, programmability gap, and settlement lag.

Leveraging leading agentic protocols such as x402, ERC-8004, Google A2A, and MCP, AEON enables autonomous, verifiable AI agent transactions at scale and bridges Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interactions with real-world settlement and continuous value flows.

Serving 2.3 million users with more than $475M in processed volume, AEON is backed by YZi Labs and IDG Capital, with participation from investors including HashKey Capital, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, etc.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium | AEON Pay

SOURCE AEON