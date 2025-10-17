AEON Expands to Georgia with Local QR-Based Crypto Payments

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework, has expanded its Web3 mobile payment solution AEON Pay to support local QR-based crypto checkout in Georgia. Users can now pay with digital assets at local merchants simply by scanning QR codes, while AEON settles payments directly in Georgian Lari (GEL).

This expansion builds on the Keepz QR standard, which has already been adopted by over 20,000 merchants across the country. As the first company in Georgia to acquire an open banking license and to pioneer cryptowallet payments in everyday scenarios, Keepz has quickly become a cornerstone of the local payment ecosystem.

Seamless Checkout Option for Georgian Users and Merchants

By incorporating the Keepz QR-based standard into AEON Pay, AEON aligns with existing local payment habits in Georgia, where QR-based transactions are increasingly popular. This seamless fit ensures that users can make payments in a familiar way while unlocking the added flexibility of crypto. For merchants, it means instant access to a new wave of digital-native customers without disrupting established checkout flows.

Through AEON Pay, users in Georgia can choose to complete transactions via direct crypto transfers, by paying with their balance in the AEON wallet, or by using integrated payment partners including Bitget Wallet, KuCoin Pay, and Bybit Pay. For regular users, crypto becomes a natural, straightforward option alongside cash and cards. For Georgian merchants, AEON settles payments directly in GEL, eliminating volatility concerns and making adoption seamless.

AEON's Growing Global Network

AEON Pay is already powering over 20 million merchants and 10,000+ global brands in Southeast Asia, Nigeria, Brazil, and Mexico, including household names such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and UNIQLO. With the addition of Georgia, AEON continues its expansion into emerging markets across LATAM and Africa, further advancing its mission to drive mass crypto adoption in real-world scenarios.

AEON has rapidly established itself as the largest crypto payment settlement network leveraging QR codes and bank transfers. Its flagship product, AEON Pay, is available via Telegram MiniApps, dApps integrated in partner wallets, and leading exchange integrations. With Georgia joining AEON's global network, AEON is one step closer to a world where crypto payments are simply everyday payments.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

SOURCE AEON