Aeon Global Health Awarded Joint Commission Accreditation

"We are proud that the Joint Commission has provided our laboratory with this prestigious certification," said Sonny Roshan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aeon Global Health. "This award reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest quality of standards in all areas of our operations," added Roshan. AEON has always been focused first and foremost on patient care, and this is reflected in the quality of the work we produce. It is especially gratifying that the Commission has recognized our team for the dedication and effort needed to maintain this highest level of quality. Coupled with our recent accreditations in California and with Texas Medicaid, we are excited about our ever expanding payor network."

The accreditation follows AEON underwent a rigorous onsite survey earlier this month by The Joint Commission. During the review, a Joint Commission expert surveyor evaluated compliance with laboratory standards related to several areas, including document and process control, healthcare-associated conditions, risk reduction, and staff qualifications and competency. The surveyor also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. In addition to clinical laboratories, the Joint Commission accredits hospitals, nursing care facilities, ambulatory and home health care organizations, among others. The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. They are governed by a Board of Commissioners that include physicians, nurses, administrators, quality experts and educators.

ABOUT AEON GLOBAL HEALTH CORP.

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCQB: AGHC) is an emerging leader in the provision of clinically actionable medical informatics. Founded in 2011, Aeon is focused on the delivery of services consistent with federal quality standards and which exceed industry standards for turn-around time. Operating out of a modern 30,000 square-foot facility in suburban Atlanta, the Company provides a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory-developed tests as well as interpretative data for a wide range of inherited conditions.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, words such as "believe", anticipate" think", "intend", "plan", "will be", "expect" or similar expressions identify such forward looking statements. In addition, such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentidate Holding Corp. and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, for example, the markets for the Company's services, costs of and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

