Aeon Matrix Announces Innovative Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeon Matrix, Inc., today announced their latest Wi-Fi smart home sprinkler controller, Yardian Pro. This second version of their innovative smart sprinkler system is one of the most advanced controllers on the market, with 100% automated programming, which calculates the exact amount of water and watering frequency needed without any input from the user. Yardian Pro is simple to set up but also boasts powerful features like instant button control, real-time weather tracking, global full range power, and is EPA WaterSense approved. It has everything you could want in a top of the line smart sprinkler controller and works with any smart home ecosystem.

The new Yardian Pro is built to help save time, money, and most importantly, the environment. Keep your lawn lush and green while going green! Estimates show this remarkable controller can reduce a household's yard water usage by up to a whopping 50% using its Smart Program and rain skips.

Configuring the system is simple as can be through the Yardian app for iOS and Android, or via Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Monitor skip rules, check water usage, and control the entire sprinkler system from anywhere. Instant button control enables the Yardian Pro to operate offline, ensuring that it can function during internet outages, and also allowing you to provide quick temporary access to someone. Aeon Matrix designed this easy-to-use app with simplicity and convenience in mind. Set it up within 15 minutes without any tools or experience necessary.

The new Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro takes the guesswork out of watering your yard by generating a 100% fully-automated Smart Program that helps determine the days and durations to run the sprinklers. The Smart Program optimizes a watering schedule based on the soil, plant type, sun exposure, and much more. It also utilizes real-time weather monitoring which will automatically skip watering during adverse weather conditions like rain or freezing temperature. With its unique "conditional program", it could apply extra water when the temperature is high. Yardian Pro is engineered to have a robust, reliable connection with an enhanced, built-in Wi-Fi adapter and an RJ45 ethernet port if you prefer a hard-wired connection. Dual sensor support enables the user to add a rain sensor or flow sensor for even better control and more detailed lawn information. There's even an included USB port for potential future expansions. Aeon Matrix even uses a proprietary water restriction database that automatically keeps you abreast of regulations from local municipalities, helping the user steer clear of steep fines in water conservation areas.

The Yardian Pro comes with a full 2-year warranty and supports 110V-220V, enabling this product to work anywhere in the world without a power converter. This exciting new system from Aeon Matrix has an MSRP of $149.99 for 8-zone model and $169.99 for 12-zone model and is available on Amazon.com and yardian.com. For more information please visit the product page at https://www.yardian.com/products/yardian-pro-smart-sprinkler-controller/

Where to Buy

12 Zone

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CR4HYKX?ref=myi_title_dp

8 Zone

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CR51M15?ref=myi_title_dp

Aeon Matrix, Inc can be found on:

Website: www.aeonmatrix.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCubgeGj-eV7BQ4cqrYjlttA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aeonmatrix.inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AeonMatrix

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aeonmatrix.inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeon-matrix



About Aeon Matrix, Inc.

At Aeon Matrix, we design and create innovative and useful IoT devices with cloud services to improve our consumers' quality of life and their communities. It is Aeon Matrix's mission to care for people and the world where they live, play, and work.

Editor's Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact Aeon Matrix at [email protected]. Press images can be found in Aeon Matrix's press room here .

Aeon Matrix and the Aeon Matrix logo are registered trademarks of Aeon Matrix, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Aeon Matrix

Related Links

aeonmatrix.com

