HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is entering a new phase.

What began as chatbots and productivity tools is rapidly evolving into autonomous agents that can search, decide, negotiate, execute tasks, and operate continuously on behalf of users and businesses. In the years ahead, millions of AI agents are expected to participate in commerce: buying services, coordinating supply chains, managing subscriptions, settling work, and transacting across borders in real time.

But while AI intelligence is advancing quickly, the financial infrastructure required to support it has not kept pace.

Traditional payment systems were built for humans, businesses, and banking hours. They are often slow, fragmented, geographically limited, expensive for microtransactions, and unable to verify whether digital work was actually completed before payment is released.

The agentic economy needs programmable payments, instant settlement, machine-native identity, cross-border compatibility, and trust systems that allow autonomous entities to exchange value safely at scale.

Today, AEON unveils its roadmap to become the settlement layer for the global agentic economy, connecting AI agents, stablecoins, blockchains, and real-world merchants into one unified financial network.

Phase 1: Foundations Built, Network Live - Completed Milestones

AEON has already completed the first stage of this roadmap by launching the core rails needed for agentic commerce.

Over the past year, AEON has released the Full-Chain Agent Payment Standard. In collaboration with Coinbase, AEON was one of the first to introduce the x402 Stack, the omnichain agent settlement standard on BNB Chain. Along with OpenClaw Skills expansion library and MCP standard integration, these created a standardized framework for AI agents to initiate payments, trigger functions, and settle assets across multiple chains. Instead of fragmented integrations across ecosystems, AEON established a common transaction language for autonomous systems and brought it to the major blockchain ecosystem like BNB Chain.

AEON also launched Node Network V1, a distributed verifier network that enables real-time confirmation of multi-chain payments. This gives agents and developers a reliable cross chain settlement layer that can operate continuously without dependence on legacy intermediaries.

Equally vital is AEON's expansion into both digital environments and everyday real-life commerce. By now, through integrations with payment systems such as VietQR, QR Ph, and Pix, AEON unlocked access to more than 50 million merchants globally.

This ensures that AI agents operate within a unified transactional ecosystem—one where interacting with the physical economy is just as fluid as paying software platforms.

Phase 2: Trust, Scale, and Global Reach - Now to H2 2027

Once payments become possible, the next challenge is trust.

How does one AI agent know another has completed a task? How does a business release funds only when outcomes are verified? How can millions of autonomous transactions happen daily without constant disputes?

AEON's next milestone is Node Network V2, marking the upgrade from payment verification to fulfillment verification. This upgrade introduces execution verification, a distributed attestation model where proof of task completion can automatically trigger settlement, eliminating delivery risks at the foundational level and establishing a native credit protocol between machines.

At the same time, AEON plans to expand its AI payment reach into high-growth markets including Singapore, India, and Argentina, while strengthening access to Europe and North America through integrations with Visa and Mastercard to power the Agent to Agent (A2A) and Agent to Merchant (A2M) coordination.

The objective is to create a single settlement network where agents can transact globally regardless of geography, currency, or payment rail.

Phase 3: Autonomous Finance and Economic Coordination - 2028 and Beyond

As AI agents become more capable, payments alone will not be enough. Future applications may include autonomous business negotiations, enterprise resource orchestration, collaborative research simulations, and machine-managed service marketplaces—all with real-time settlement built in. So the next step is building on top of this autonomous collaboration ecosystem.

AEON's long-term roadmap addresses this next layer through KYA credit graph—a reputation and credit scoring system built from verified payment and execution history. Just as people and businesses rely on trust records today, autonomous agents will need measurable credibility to access capital, win contracts, and form partnerships.

AEON also envisions financial tools that allow agents to manage balances, allocate working capital, hedge volatility, generate yield on idle reserves, and distribute revenue in real time. Over time, AEON intends to expand beyond settlement into native AI financial services, enabling agents to manage reserves, allocate capital, hedge risk, and generate yield without human intervention.

In one word, as intelligent agents become capable of handling increasingly complex workflows, AEON aims to power an economy where machines coordinate value natively.

Why This Opportunity Matters

Every major technology wave creates a new payment layer: E-commerce accelerated online payments. The creator economy reshaped global payouts. Crypto introduced borderless settlement. The AI era is expected to create demand for machine-native finance.

Before autonomous agents can manage businesses or coordinate economic activity, they must first be able to pay for compute, APIs, software, and data. They must also be able to receive revenue, settle instantly across borders, build transaction history, and interact with real merchants both online and offline.

This is the problem AEON is solving.

Building the Rails Before the Traffic Arrives

The agentic economy may still be early, but infrastructure leadership is often decided before mass adoption begins.

By combining blockchain settlement rails, merchant acceptance networks, and payment standards designed for AI systems, AEON is building the missing transaction layer between intelligence and the real economy, and the future financial tools for autonomous intelligence.

As AI agents move from novelty to economic actors, AEON aims to be the network that lets them transact with the world.

About AEON

AEON is building a native settlement infrastructure for the agentic economy, specifically designed to eliminate three major friction points traditional finance networks pose for agent collaboration: fee overhead, programmability gap, and settlement lag.

Leveraging leading agentic protocols such as x402, ERC-8004, Google A2A, and MCP, AEON enables autonomous, verifiable AI agent transactions at scale and bridges Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interactions with real-world settlement and continuous value flows.

Serving more than 2 million users and processing 30M monthly transactions, AEON is backed by YZi Labs and IDG Capital, with participation from investors including HashKey Capital, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, etc.

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SOURCE AEON