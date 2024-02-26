AEP Announces CEO Transition

AEP Board Member and Former Chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy, Benjamin G.S. Fowke III , Appointed Interim CEO & President

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced that Benjamin G.S. Fowke III, a member of the company's Board of Directors and the former chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy, Inc., has been appointed interim chief executive officer and president, effective immediately.

Fowke succeeds Julie A. Sloat. The Board determined, based on discussions with Sloat, that it is time to identify a new CEO to lead the company's next chapter. This decision was not a result of any disagreement with Sloat regarding AEP's operations, policies or financial performance, and was not made for cause or related to any ethical or compliance concern.

In a separate release today, AEP is disclosing its fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 financial results and reaffirming its 2024 operating earnings guidance range of $5.53 to $5.73.

In addition, the Board has appointed its lead director, Sara Martinez Tucker, as chair. The Board also has engaged a leading executive search firm to conduct an external search for a permanent CEO.

"After thorough deliberation and discussions with Julie, the Board determined now is the right time to make this leadership transition to best position AEP for the future," Tucker said. "The company has made great progress managing our portfolio and supporting the needs of customers and communities. With this solid foundation, we continue to be well-positioned to execute our capital plan and enhance grid reliability and resiliency for customers while advancing our ongoing generation fleet transformation. We thank Julie for her many contributions to AEP over the course of her 23-year tenure at the company and wish her the best moving forward."

Tucker continued, "The Board would like to thank Ben for stepping in as interim CEO. Having previously served as chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy for over a decade, Ben has deep knowledge of all aspects of our industry, including operations, finance, regulatory policy and sustainability. Additionally, Ben has been a director on our Board since 2022 and is chair of our Finance Committee. As a director with deep utility experience, Ben has been instrumental in helping shape AEP's strategy and is well-positioned to lead our talented team to create value for shareholders, customers and other stakeholders while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor."

Fowke said, "Through my career in the industry, I have gotten to know AEP well, and since joining the Board, I have gained an even deeper appreciation of AEP's operations and the depth of talent across the organization. The Board and I have carefully overseen the execution of recent portfolio actions to simplify and de-risk the business, and I look forward to working with the management team over the coming months to build on AEP's positive momentum. Together, we will continue enhancing our regulatory relationships and unlocking shareholder value by driving the company's strategic priorities forward and delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers."

As previously announced, AEP will hold its quarterly earnings call at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 27. The call will be broadcast live over the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts.

About Benjamin G.S. Fowke III

Fowke has been a member of AEP's Board since February 2022, and was chairman and CEO of Xcel for more than a decade until his retirement as CEO in August 2021. He remained executive chairman of the Xcel Board until December 2021. Fowke held a variety of leadership roles at Xcel including chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Fowke has a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Towson University and obtained his CPA in 1982. He is on the Board of Securian Financial and Energy Insurance Mutual and former chair of the Board of Edison Electric Institute.

About AEP

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

