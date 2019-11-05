AEP Announces Live Webcast of Presentation by Chief Executive Officer at EEI Financial Conference Nov. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has scheduled a live audio webcast of remarks by AEP Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas K. Akins Nov. 12 at the 54th annual Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Orlando, Fla.

The presentation, to an audience of investors, will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET and can be accessed through the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts. The webcast also will be available after the live event.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including about 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

