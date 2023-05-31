AEP ANNOUNCES REMARKETING OF $850 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT UNDERLYING ITS EQUITY UNITS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) announced today that it has successfully remarketed its 1.30% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2025 (the "Original Debentures"), which were originally issued Aug. 14, 2020, as a component of AEP's Equity Units.

The Original Debentures are being remarketed into $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.699% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2025 (the "Remarketed Debentures"). Effective June 2, 2023, the Remarketed Debentures will bear interest at 5.699% per year and will mature on Aug. 15, 2025. The remarketing is expected to close on June 2, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

AEP conducted the remarketing on behalf of holders of the Equity Units and will not directly receive any proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Remarketed Debentures. The proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Remarketed Debentures will be used to purchase a portfolio of treasury securities maturing on Aug. 10, 2023. AEP expects that a portion of the funds generated upon maturity of the portfolio will be used on Aug. 15, 2023, to settle the purchase contracts it entered into as a part of the Equity Units.

The remarketing is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of AEP that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction. The offering of debentures in connection with the remarketing may only be made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained at no cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attn: Debt Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020, or by telephone: 1-866-271-7403.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

