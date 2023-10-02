AEP APPOINTS CHARLES E. ZEBULA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Company reaffirms 2023 operating earnings guidance range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share, long-term growth rate of 6% to 7% and FFO/Debt target of 14% to 15%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced the appointment of Charles E. Zebula as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Zebula previously served as AEP's executive vice president, Portfolio Optimization. He succeeds Ann P. Kelly, who is departing the company.

"Chuck's deep understanding of our business, including his execution of large-scale strategic initiatives and the financial expertise he brings as AEP's former Treasurer, will be critical to our success as we continue to de-risk our portfolio and navigate changing market conditions," said Julie Sloat, AEP chair, president and chief executive officer. "His experience and collaborative leadership approach ensure our team is well-positioned to meet the unprecedented challenges facing our industry, actively manage our business and meet our stakeholder commitments."

Sloat continued, "I would like to thank Ann for her contributions to the company, and we wish her well in her future endeavors."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead AEP's finance organization," Zebula said. "I look forward to working closely with Julie and the rest of the executive leadership team to capture the opportunities in front of us and advance our next chapter of growth in this evolving economic and regulatory environment."

AEP today also reaffirmed its 2023 operating earnings guidance range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share, long-term growth rate of 6% to 7% and FFO/Debt target of 14% to 15%.

About Charles E. Zebula

Zebula, 63, has served in key leadership roles of increasing responsibility during his 25-year career at AEP. Since July 2021, he has been executive vice president – Portfolio Optimization, responsible for identifying and executing AEP's corporate strategic initiatives. Previously, Zebula served as executive vice president – Energy Supply, senior vice president – Investor Relations and Treasurer, and numerous other positions at AEP and its subsidiaries.

He has been responsible for significant strategic actions to de-risk and simplify AEP's business profile over the past decade. This includes overseeing the $550 million sale of AEP River Operations in 2015, a $2.1 billion sale of four competitive power plants in 2017 and jointly overseeing the $1.5 billion sale of AEP's unregulated renewables portfolio earlier this year.

Prior to joining AEP in 1998, Zebula was a senior associate for Putman, Hayes & Bartlett, an economic and management consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He also worked as a process engineer serving several industries at ICF Kaiser Engineers and GAF Corporation. Zebula earned a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and a master's degree in mineral processing from the Pennsylvania State University. He also received a master's degree in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 5,800 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its regulated renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

