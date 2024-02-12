AEP Appoints Two New Directors

Company enters into an agreement with Icahn Capital L.P.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Icahn Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates, under which Hunter C. Gary, senior managing director at Icahn Enterprises L.P., and Henry ("Hank") P. Linginfelter, retired executive vice president of Southern Company Gas, will join AEP's Board of Directors, effective today.

Julie Sloat, AEP chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "On behalf of the Board, we welcome Hunter and Hank to AEP. Hunter's experience providing operational oversight as an investor and public company director and Hank's utility regulatory experience will serve us well as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and enhance value for our shareholders. We are confident that their perspectives will add value in the boardroom as we continue to simplify and de-risk our operations, control costs and execute on our flexible and robust capital plan to provide safe, reliable and affordable service to our customers."

"We look forward to working with Julie Sloat and the Board of Directors to optimize the value and performance of AEP's high quality regulated electric utility business for the benefit of all of AEP's stakeholders," said Carl C. Icahn.

With the additions of Gary and Linginfelter, the Board will temporarily increase to 14 directors, 13 of whom are independent. Gary and Linginfelter will stand for election at AEP's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as part of the company's recommended slate of director nominees, following which the Board will once again be comprised of 12 directors. Gary's appointment is subject to certain regulatory approvals, and he will have voting rights on the Board after those approvals are received.

Additionally, the Board has invited Andrew J. Teno, portfolio manager at Icahn Capital, to serve as a non-voting observer in Board meetings. Teno brings significant relevant industry expertise given his experience as a Board member of FirstEnergy, Southwest Gas Corporation and Cheniere Energy, Inc., among others.

Icahn Capital and certain of its affiliates have agreed to customary standstill, voting commitments and other provisions. The agreement will be filed on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hunter C. Gary

Gary is a senior managing director of Icahn Enterprises, L.P. (IEP), a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses, where he is responsible for monitoring and enhancing portfolio company operations. Gary is also a member of the Board of Conduent Inc. and CVR Energy, Inc. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University as well as a certificate of executive development from Columbia Graduate School of Business.

About Henry P. Linginfelter

Linginfelter is the retired executive vice president of Southern Company Gas, the largest gas utility in the U.S. He was responsible for all operations, safety, construction, customer service, engineering, environmental, gas supply and control, budgeting and planning, and financial planning, among other responsibilities. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., and previously was on the Board of Southern Company's captive insurance business. He has broad executive and operating experience, as well as extensive experience in regulatory and legislative affairs. Linginfelter is the former chair of the Southern Gas Association and served on the American Gas Association Leadership Council for several years. Linginfelter received his Bachelor of Science and Industrial Management at Georgia Institute of Technology as well as an MBA at Georgia State University.

About AEP

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

