AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind And Solar Energy In PJM

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company (NYSE: AEP), is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar and new or repowered wind facilities located in PJM.

The company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for facilities that begin operation between 2020 and 2023. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEPEP's discretion.

AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company's growing retail and wholesale loads in PJM, including the executed long-term retail supply agreement with Google LLC and the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Proposal packages are due no later than noon ET, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 and should be submitted by e-mail to [email protected]. Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at http://aep.com/rfp or by calling Ben Duckworth at (614) 583-7453.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

