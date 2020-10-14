AEP Included In Forbes JUST 100 List, Earns Top Spot Among Utilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named to the Forbes JUST 100 2021 list, which recognizes companies that set the standard in commitment to their stakeholders. AEP earned the top spot for utilities and was the highest ranked utility in the 'Workers' category.

The JUST 100 is a list of America's best corporate citizens. Forbes partnered with JUST Capital to assess 1,000 of the nation's largest publicly traded companies and evaluated their treatment of workers and customers, community support, environmental impact and long-term value to shareholders.

This year, JUST Capital also expanded its methodology to include COVID-19 policies and response. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, payment deferrals for customers, donations to support community relief and other data points.

"AEP is proud to be acknowledged as a trailblazer in the field of corporate accountability. We're thankful to be recognized as the top utility company and to receive the highest honor among utilities for how we treat our employees, who are our greatest assets," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Empowering our team members, as well as making a positive difference in the communities where we live and work, is a cornerstone of our company's mission. As AEP builds a brighter energy future, we'll continue to examine how we can better leverage our resources and leadership to create more opportunities for our employees, customers and other valued stakeholders."

Learn more about AEP's commitment to corporate accountability.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

