AEP Named a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning "W" Company for having 20% or more board seats held by women. AEP's 13-member board includes four women, or 31%.

2020 Women on Boards is a non-profit grassroots campaign committed to increasing the percentage of women who serve on company boards to 20% or greater by 2020. Nearly one fourth of public companies in the U.S. have no female directors on their boards. This is the second consecutive year AEP has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for board diversity.

"From our leadership to our team members on the front lines, AEP is committed to creating a diverse, engaged workforce," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Hiring and retaining employees from different backgrounds gives us a broader perspective on business issues, challenges and solutions. This effort starts with our leadership, including the Board of Directors, to set the tone for diversity, inclusion and the culture we're working to create at AEP. We're fortunate to have four talented women on our board and appreciate how their valuable perspectives and experiences help guide us in the important work of both our board and the company."

This year, AEP also was included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for its commitment to gender reporting and advancing women's equality. AEP is a member of Paradigm for Parity®, a coalition of employers committed to promoting gender parity, and a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and nearly 220,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

SOURCE American Electric Power