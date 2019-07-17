AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth year in a row.

The recognition was announced today by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, which conduct the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a national benchmarking tool that offers businesses the opportunity to self-report disability inclusion policies and practices. The 2019 DEI survey evaluates cultural factors, leadership, community engagement, support services and workplace policies that promote accessibility. AEP was one of 180 surveyed companies.

"AEP is proud to be recognized for creating a welcoming work environment where all of our team members, including employees with disabilities, feel valued and supported," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Hiring and retaining talent from diverse backgrounds is a top priority at AEP because different perspectives help stimulate innovative thinking and allow us to better serve our customers."

AEP supports accessibility for employees primarily through workplace accommodations and promoting and funding the activities of ADAPT (Abled and Disabled Allies Partnering Together), which is one of AEP's eight employee resource groups. ADAPT facilitates networking for employees and contractors with disabilities and their allies, while also assisting in recruiting and accommodating employees with disabilities.

To read more about the DEI, click here. Information about AEP's efforts to create a more diverse, inclusive workforce can be found here.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

