AEP Named Leader on New JUST Jobs Scorecard

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is one of six companies to earn the JUST Jobs Leader designation on the JUST Jobs Scorecard released today. The JUST Jobs Scorecard is a new, data-driven tool that helps companies prioritize investments in their employees.

The scorecard helps corporate leaders assess job quality performance based on 31 data points in six key topic areas: benefits, employee wellness, hiring and stability, training and development, wages and compensation, and workforce composition. It also helps companies visualize their performance, compare data against other companies and see where there is room to improve.

"Investing in our employees is a top priority, and it's an honor to be named as a leader on the new JUST Jobs Scorecard," said Phil Ulrich, AEP's chief human resources officer. "We take pride in knowing we are a top performing company, and we will continue to provide opportunities for our employees to advance in a safe working environment."

Additionally, AEP earned a maximum score of 4 in two topic areas, employee wellness and training and development, and was named a top performer in those categories. Employee wellness data points include health and safety management systems, total recordable incident rate, employee satisfaction survey disclosure, anti-harassment training and discrimination and harassment grievance mechanism. Training and development includes measures for the average hours of training or career development employees receive per year, tuition reimbursement opportunities and apprenticeship programs.

To learn more about JUST Jobs Scorecards and to view individual company scorecards, visit the JUST Capital website .

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power