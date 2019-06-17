AEP Named One Of America's Best-in-State Employers By Forbes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has been included on the inaugural list of Forbes magazine's America's Best-in-State Employers 2019. AEP was identified as an organization recommended by employees in Indiana, Ohio and Texas.

The ranking is divided into 51 lists: one for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. AEP was selected based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people. Market research company Statista conducted the surveys through anonymous online panels during which employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to others.

"AEP's employees are the backbone of our company and the key to powering a brighter future for our customers and communities," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud that our team members love what they do and recommend that others join the AEP family, and we look forward to continuing to cultivate an inclusive work culture while providing valuable benefits to attract and retain top-tier talent."

Forbes magazine also recently recognized AEP as one of the Best Employers for Diversity and among the Best Employers for Women.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,340 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

SOURCE American Electric Power