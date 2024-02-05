AEP Named One of America's Most JUST Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named to the JUST 100 list for the fourth year in a row. This ranking by JUST Capital recognizes America's best corporate citizens, and this is AEP's second year in the top 20.

The JUST 100 identifies companies that set the standard in commitment to their stakeholders. JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, assessed 937 of the nation's largest publicly traded companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues identified through public opinion research. Companies were evaluated on their performance in creating jobs; protecting worker health and safety; environmental sustainability and other metrics.

"We're proud to be recognized as a leader in supporting our employees, customers and communities while working to deliver reliable, affordable service and a brighter energy future," said Julie Sloat, AEP chair, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to strengthening our efforts to foster a safe and healthy workplace, drive growth in our communities and meet the expectations of our customers and shareholders."

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

