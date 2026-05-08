AEP Names Andy Gurgol Vice President of Investor Relations

Darcy Reese to Retire at End of Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Andy Gurgol vice president of Investor Relations, effective May 9. He will succeed Darcy Reese, who will retire at the end of the year. Gurgol will report to Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"I am thrilled that Andy joined the AEP team this year, bringing his experience in corporate development and strategy to the finance organization," Mihalik said. "This is an exciting time for AEP as we work to seize the extraordinary growth opportunities ahead of us, and I believe Andy will excel at communicating our vision for the future to the investor community."

Gurgol joined AEP in January 2026 as managing director, Corporate Strategy and Development. Prior to joining AEP, he spent nearly 14 years working in the utility and energy infrastructure sectors. Gurgol worked at Sempra for nearly a decade, where he held progressive leadership roles, including director, Corporate Development and Strategy. In this role, he was responsible for M&A and strategy development across the enterprise. Earlier in his career, Gurgol worked at NextEra Energy, leading economic and strategic analyses for over $1.5 billion in renewable energy investments. He began his career with FirstEnergy in its financial forecasting and analytics department.

In addition to his time working in the utility sector, Gurgol worked at the World Resources Institute, where he served as senior manager of Conservation Finance. In this role, he led initiatives in partnership with utilities, private sector companies, and federal and state agencies to deploy investments in environmental restoration projects that mitigate catastrophic wildfire risk, strengthen infrastructure and community resilience, and generate attractive financial returns.

Gurgol holds a finance degree from the University of Toledo.

"Communicating AEP's strategy to execute and deliver on the tremendous growth plans ahead will be critical as we invest $78 billion in our system through 2030," Gurgol said. "I look forward to meeting our investors and analysts over the next several months to begin building our relationships."

Since 2020, Reese has led AEP's investor relations team, overseeing shareholder engagement, guiding the quarterly earnings narrative, and directing the company's annual meeting of shareholders.

After more than 35 years in finance and accounting, Reese plans to retire at the end of 2026. She will continue to lead AEP's investor relations efforts until that time.

"Darcy has been an outstanding advocate for AEP with our investor community," Mihalik added. "She has been an integral member of our finance team, and her contributions to AEP have helped us grow into the company we are today. We wish Darcy and her family the best when she embarks on her next chapter at the end of the year."

ABOUT AEP

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We plan to invest $78 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power