AEP Names Chris Brathwaite Chief Communications Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Chris Brathwaite vice president and chief communications officer, effective today. He will report to Phil Ulrich, executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Brathwaite will have responsibility for enterprise-wide employee and external communications, reputation management, policy communications, marketing, brand management, digital communications, social media, analytics and creative services.

"Chris brings to AEP an extensive career and track record of leading effective communications strategies for large and complex organizations," Ulrich said. "His expertise in public relations and internal and executive communications in several industries will help us connect effectively with customers, employees and other key stakeholders. We welcome him to the team as we share AEP's story and advance our efforts to deliver reliable, affordable energy to the communities we serve."

"AEP is at the forefront of shaping the future of energy, and I'm thrilled to join a talented team committed to providing the service our customers and communities count on," Brathwaite said. "As the energy industry continues to change, our communications and marketing teams have a unique opportunity to engage our customers, employees and investors and share AEP's plans to invest in new technologies and infrastructure to power growth in our service territory."

Brathwaite most recently served as senior vice president and chief communications officer of Tenneco, a global automotive components manufacturer. Prior to joining Tenneco in 2018, he held roles of increasing responsibility with Sears Holdings Corporation, including vice president of corporate communications, divisional vice president of corporate public relations and director of corporate public relations. Brathwaite also served as manager of media relations for United Airlines and held roles in media relations and external affairs for State Farm Insurance. He began his career as a news reporter and anchor for WJBC/WBNQ radio in Illinois.

Brathwaite earned his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Bradley University. He is vice chair of the Commission on Public Relations Education and a member of the Arthur W. Page Society.

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

