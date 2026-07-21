AEP Names David Marriott and Charles Meyers to Board of Directors

Marriott International Chairman David Marriott adds customer-focused operations experience to support execution at scale

Former Equinix CEO Charles Meyers brings digital infrastructure expertise

aligned with AEP's next phase of growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced that David Marriott, Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, and Charles Meyers, Executive Chairman and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Equinix, have been elected to AEP's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 20.

David Marriott brings extensive experience leading large-scale, customer-focused operations for one of the world's most recognized hospitality companies. Meyers brings deep digital infrastructure expertise from his leadership of Equinix, one of the world's leading global digital infrastructure companies. Together, their perspectives will provide valuable insight as AEP invests to meet unprecedented energy demand while maintaining its focus on reliability and affordability.

"Charles and David are proven leaders whose experience aligns directly with AEP's strategy and complements the strong mix of skills already represented on our Board," said Bill Fehrman, AEP Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "David has spent his career leading complex operations at one of the world's most recognized service companies, where consistency, execution and customer trust are critical. Charles has led one of the world's most important digital infrastructure platforms through a period of extraordinary growth, giving him direct insight into the customers and technologies driving this new era of electric demand. We look forward to benefiting from their expertise and leadership as we execute our strategy to meet growing demand, deliver reliable, affordable power for customers and create long-term value for shareholders."

David Marriott is Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, where he has served as a director since 2021 and as Chairman since 2022. Since joining Marriott in 1999, he has held senior operational, sales and leadership roles across the company, including President, U.S. Full Service Managed by Marriott, where he oversaw more than 330 hotels operating under 14 brands across 34 states and French Polynesia. He also served as Chief Operations Officer, The Americas Eastern Region, where he held an integral role in hotel operations and helped oversee the U.S. integration of Marriott's acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

"AEP serves millions of customers who depend on the company every day," said David Marriott. "Delivering consistently across a large footprint requires operational discipline, strong teams, trusted relationships and an unwavering commitment to service. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as AEP continues to serve customers and communities across some of the country's most dynamic regions."

Meyers was appointed Executive Chairman of Equinix in June 2024 after serving as President and CEO from 2018 to 2024. As CEO, he further strengthened Equinix's position as a leading global digital infrastructure company, doubling its global data center footprint, strengthening its ecosystem of leading enterprise customers and quadrupling revenues during his tenure. He previously held several senior leadership roles at Equinix, including Chief Operating Officer, President of Strategy, Services and Innovation, and President of the Americas region.

"The digital economy depends on reliable electric infrastructure, and AEP has the footprint, transmission expertise and operating discipline to help meet those needs," said Meyers. "I am excited to join the Board at such an important time for AEP and contribute to the company's work building the critical infrastructure needed for the future."

With these appointments, AEP's Board will comprise 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent.

ABOUT AEP

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We plan to invest $78 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power