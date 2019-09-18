AEP Names Garcia to Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art A. Garcia, recently retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ryder System Inc., has been elected to the American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) Board of Directors.

"Art brings significant strategic and financial expertise to our board, including experience developing and executing corporate growth strategies, driving efficiencies and managing changes brought on by technological transformation," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to his insights as we continue delivering new energy technologies and a smarter, more reliable energy system to our customers."

Garcia, 58, served as Ryder's CFO from 2010 to April 2019, overseeing finance, audit, strategic sourcing, investor relations and corporate strategy functions. Prior to being named CFO, he was senior vice president and controller for Ryder. Garcia joined Ryder in 1997 and held several positions of increasing responsibility in accounting, including group director of accounting services. Garcia began his career with accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand LLP.

Garcia is a Florida Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Florida State University. He also serves as a director for ABM Industries and Elanco Animal Health.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

http://www.aep.com

