AEP Names Joseph Moore Senior Vice President of Business Transformation to Drive Performance and Efficiency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named utility industry veteran Joseph F. Moore IV senior vice president, Business Transformation, effective today. Moore will report to AEP President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Fehrman.

Moore will lead process improvements across AEP's key business units and seven operating companies.

"AEP is focused on elevating the customer experience, while improving reliability and delivering world-class operational performance," Fehrman said. "Joe has a demonstrated track record of collaborating across business units to identify and execute solutions. I am confident his leadership will help AEP generate long-term, sustainable growth and create value for our customers and other stakeholders."

Moore has more than 33 years of experience in the energy industry. He brings deep industry knowledge in customer service, electric and gas delivery, electric generation, project management, enterprise risk, supply chain, information technology and business analytics. Most recently, he was senior vice president, Business Transformation, across Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Prior to that, he held several leadership roles at MidAmerican Energy Company including senior vice president, Strategic Repositioning, vice president, Electric Delivery, and general manager, West Electric and Gas Operations. Moore also served in operational executive roles with both PacifiCorp and Nebraska Public Power District.

Moore received his bachelor's degree in electrical and electronic engineering from North Dakota State University and his master's degree in business administration from Regis University.

About AEP

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

