AEP NAMES MARTIN VICE PRESIDENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING, IT OPERATIONS AND SUPPORT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Steven Martin vice president, Infrastructure Engineering, IT Operations & Support, effective May 30. He reports to Therace Risch, executive vice president and chief information & technology officer.

Martin is responsible for the technology planning and delivery for infrastructure technologies including compute, network, storage and end-user tools. He also oversees technology operations and support.

"AEP continues to transform the way our employees work and implement new technologies to streamline our business, while enhancing the customer experience," Risch said. "Steven's focus on providing reliable, cost-effective, and an easy user experience, as well as his deep expertise in operations and infrastructure engineering, make him a valuable addition to our team. We welcome his leadership and insights as we deliver technology solutions that support AEP's efforts to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy."

Martin joins AEP from JCPenney, where he was vice president of Technology Enterprise Services and led information technology infrastructure, operations, support, and cyber functions and carried the dual role of managing director, JCPenney Services India. Prior to JCPenney, he served as senior director of the Technology Operations Center and senior director of Application Support for Target Corp. Martin also worked at Dell for nearly 13 years in roles of increasing responsibility. He received his bachelor's degree in management information systems from Texas Tech University.

