AEP Names McCarthy to Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret (Meg) McCarthy, executive vice president – Technology Integration, CVS Health Corp., has been elected to the American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) Board of Directors.

McCarthy, 65, has led Technology Innovation at CVS since December 2018 supporting the company's technology organization through a period of transition following the CVS acquisition of Aetna Inc. She was executive vice president of Technology and Operations for Aetna from 2010 through December 2018 where she oversaw information technology, service operations, information technology, global security, procurement, travel and real estate services. McCarthy also was a member of Aetna's Executive Leadership Team and the company's senior governing body. Before joining Aetna, she was senior vice president of Information Technology at Cigna and served as chief information officer at Catholic Health Initiatives and Franciscan Health System. McCarthy also has worked in technology consulting at Andersen Consulting (Accenture) and was a consulting partner at Ernst & Young.

"Meg brings exceptional leadership experience in the highly regulated and competitive insurance and healthcare industries to our board, particularly expertise in information technology and cyber security. We will benefit from her unique insights as we focus on advancing new technologies, smarter energy infrastructure and enhanced service to benefit our customers," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

McCarthy earned a bachelor's degree from Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, and a master's degree in public health and hospital administration from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. She is a U.S. Navy veteran with service in the U.S. Navy Medical Services Corps, at Bethesda Naval Hospital and as a U.S. Navy Reserves Lieutenant Commander. McCarthy also is a director for Brighthouse Financial Inc., First American Financial Corp, Marriott International, vArmour and the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC). She also is a member of the Providence College Board of Trustees. McCarthy has been recognized as one of Insurance & Technology Magazine's "Elite 8" and Computerworld's Top 100 leaders.

