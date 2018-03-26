AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services

"John has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and ensuring that the needs of our customers and stakeholders are at the forefront of AEP's environmental policies and practices," McCullough said. "His focus on outstanding environmental performance for AEP's facilities and his leadership on environmental policy issues bring tremendous value to our communities and the entire industry.

McManus, 63, joined AEP in 1977 and has held a variety of environmental compliance, strategy and support roles. He is past chair of the Edison Electric Institute's Environmental Executive Advisory Committee and the Electric Power Research Institute's Energy & Environment Sector Council. McManus also served two terms as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Act Advisory Committee.

McManus holds a professional engineer's license from the State of Ohio. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 33,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

