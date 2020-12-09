AEP Names Roberts To Board Of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daryl Roberts, senior vice president, chief operations and engineering officer, DuPont de Nemours Inc., has been elected to the American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) Board of Directors.

"Daryl is a recognized global leader in the manufacturing industry with significant experience improving productivity, business performance, compliance and health and safety," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to his insights as we continue delivering new, cleaner energy technologies and a smarter, more reliable energy system to our customers."

Roberts, 51, has been chief operations and engineering officer at DuPont since 2018, leading the company's integrated operations and engineering organizations globally. Before joining DuPont, Roberts worked for 20 years at Arkema S.A. where he held progressive leadership roles including vice president, Manufacturing, Engineering and Regulatory and director, Safety and Health. Additionally, Roberts worked at Eastman Kodak Co. in engineering and safety and health positions.

A U.S. Army veteran, Roberts has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Howard University in Washington, D.C., a master's degree in occupational health and safety from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., and a Master of Business Administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Henrietta, N.Y.

He is a member of the boards of the American Chemistry Council, American Institute of Chemical Engineers Foundation and National Action Committee for Minorities in Engineering.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable generation. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

