AEP Names Shepard Vice President, Utilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Darren A. Shepard vice president, Utilities, effective June 29. Shepard will report to Daniel E. Groff, vice president, Performance Management. Groff's team supports AEP's transmission and distribution organizations under Lisa M. Barton, executive vice president, AEP Utilities.

In this role, Shepard will be responsible for collaborating with AEP's operating companies on the strategic direction and operational excellence of the distribution business unit.

"I am confident that Darren's experience and leadership will help us become more strategic and efficient across our operating companies as we enhance our ability to better serve our customers through new and innovative distribution technologies," Barton said.

"Darren has a solid understanding of our business and has demonstrated leadership in AEP's critical work to modernize the grid, including the implementation of smart meter systems," Groff said.

Shepard, 53, has served as director, Distribution Asset Management for AEP since 2018 and was director, Distribution Services from 2015 to 2018. Previously, he served as director, Meter Repair and Special Billing from 2010 to 2014; director, Consumer Technology and Programs from 2008 to 2010; and director, Customer Services and Marketing from 2004 to 2008. Shepard also has held management roles in business development and analysis. He joined AEP in 1992 as an energy services and key accounts engineer with Indiana Michigan Power.

Shepard earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's degree in business administration from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He serves as a board member for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio. Shepard is a licensed professional engineer.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and nearly 220,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

