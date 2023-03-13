AEP NAMES STURGESS SVP, CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Kate Sturgess senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer effective May 9.

In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of accounting, financial reporting and regulatory accounting services. Sturgess will report to Ann Kelly, executive vice president and chief financial officer. She will succeed Joseph Buonaiuto, senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, who will retire July 1 after more than 21 years with the company.

"We thank Joe for his leadership and significant contributions to AEP's finance team throughout the years and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement," said Kelly. "Kate's depth of accounting knowledge and experience working in the finance organizations of large, regulated energy companies, paired with her commitment to continuous improvement and developing finance talent, make her a strong choice for this role. We welcome Kate's insights and knowledge as we continue to advance our strategic growth objectives."

Sturgess most recently was vice president, Controller for Edison International and its subsidiary Southern California Edison. Prior to that role, she held various finance leadership positions at National Grid USA, a subsidiary of National Grid plc., including vice president, U.S. controller. Before National Grid, Sturgess was a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York and London, where she specialized in audits of publicly traded companies in the power and utilities sector. She began her career in 2006 as an associate with the company.

Sturgess received her bachelor's degree in history from the University of Sheffield in England and is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

